Prosecutors To Seize £1.4M From 'Cancer Cure' Hawker

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 5:40 PM BST) -- A British man jailed for 15 months for illegally selling a bogus wonder drug made from human blood as a cure for cancer, HIV and autism must pay approximately £1.4 million ($1.8 million) or face a further seven years in prison, a London judge ruled Friday. In a confiscation order issued at Southwark Crown Court, Judge Christopher Hehir determined that David Noakes, 66, made approximately £13.1 million from the sale of GcMAF, an unlicensed medicine that was advertised as a miracle cure for a range of conditions. Details of the confiscation order are due to be provided by the judge at...

