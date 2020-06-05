NJ Judicial Pick Would Be State's 1st Black Female Justice

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court could get its first black female justice, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday, announcing his intent to nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis of Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhodes LLP. A partner in the firm's white collar and government investigations practice group in Cherry Hill, Pierre-Louis is a former assistant New Jersey federal prosecutor and a graduate of Rutgers University School of Law-Camden. She started her career clerking for retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace Jr., the state's second African American justice. If confirmed by the New Jersey Senate, Pierre-Louis will replace Justice Walter Tipone, who will...

