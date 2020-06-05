Mich. Fed. Judge Stepping Down To Battle 'Treatable Cancer'

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge disclosed in a farewell letter Thursday to the attorneys in one of her cases that she's stepping down, at least temporarily, for cancer treatment after 38 years on the state and federal bench. U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani of the Eastern District of Michigan made the disclosure in a filing for the sprawling multidistrict litigation over alleged auto parts price-fixing that she's presided over since it was first consolidated in 2012. "It has been my absolute pleasure to serve as your judge in MDL 2311 the past eight years. Unfortunately, it is time for me to...

