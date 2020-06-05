2nd Circ. Tosses EPA Mercury Reporting Exemption

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday vacated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to exempt importers of products that have mercury-containing components from reporting requirements, saying there's no other way for the agency to obtain the information. An exemption the agency provided to certain importers can't be justified because it would deprive the agency of information Congress required it to collect through the Toxic Substances Control Act, which requires manufacturers and importers to report information about products that contain mercury, a unanimous three-judge panel held. "EPA cannot accurately estimate the volume of mercury introduced into the United States market within imported products if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS