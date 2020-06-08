IRS May Want To Tweak Appeals Pilot Program If Reviving It

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Should the IRS revive a lapsed pilot program allowing audit representatives to take part in the administrative appeals process, it should consider reforms to preserve the independence of the agency's office of appeals. The Internal Revenue Service recently ended a three-year pilot program that invites examination and counsel representatives to take part in the appeals process in certain cases. (AP) Controversy attorneys who spoke with Law360 about the pilot program said experiences differed and expressed a variety of opinions about the effectiveness of the program and how it might be improved. But one common concern for practitioners was that any program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS