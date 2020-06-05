Fintech Shift4's Shares Soar After $345M Latham-Led IPO

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Payment processor Shift4 Payments' shares soared on Friday after the financial technology company raised $345 million in a Latham & Watkins LLP-steered initial public offering that priced above the expected range. Pennsylvania-based Shift4 Payments Inc.'s shares opened at $33.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday after pricing at $23 apiece in the company's IPO. Shift4 previously said it expected its 15 million shares to price between $19 and $21. The company's stock is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FOUR. Alongside the public offering, Shift4's founder agreed to purchase $100 million worth of Class C...

