Senate OKs Major Public Lands Bill For Parks, Conservation

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday approved a major public lands bill that will permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and pay for improvements at National Parks, in a vote that divided Republican senators along geographic lines. The Great American Outdoors Act will ensure that $900 million from oil and gas revenues will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is used for state and federal conservation efforts. The legislation, which is expected to receive House approval, will also create a fund to provide $1.9 billion annually over the next five years to significantly reduce the maintenance backlog at...

