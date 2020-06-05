High Court Urged To Review Applying ADA To Bar Admissions

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An applicant to the Illinois bar who contends he was rejected because of his history of mental illness urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to clarify the applicability of the Americans with Disabilities Act to state bar admission determinations. Thomas Skelton urged the high court to review his case so it can clarify whether the federal disability law is applicable to considerations of admission to state bars, and whether an applicant's disability and any related "reasonable" accommodations should be factors to be considered in making such determinations, according to his petition for certiorari. "The denial to certify Mr. Skelton creates...

