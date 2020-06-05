Health Care Network Hygea's Ch. 11 Plan Draws Flak

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The federal government and other stakeholders in the Chapter 11 case of health care conglomerate Hygea Holdings Corp. are opposing the company's reorganization plan, asserting it has provisions releasing certain parties from potential liability that are too expansive. In separate objections filed with Delaware U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens on Thursday and Friday, the Office of the U.S. Trustee, the U.S. Department of Justice and a Hygea creditor took aim at provisions in the plan that would prevent stakeholders from litigating claims against certain parties in the case. The trustee argued in its Thursday filing that "the plan cannot be confirmed...

