SEC Says $12M Lost In Crypto Mining And Trading Fraud

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The SEC has obtained an asset freeze in a case alleging that two residents of Utah engaged in a cryptocurrency fraud that included a Colombian cryptocurrency trader and lost investors over $12 million across two schemes, according to court documents unsealed Friday. Utah residents Daniel F. Putnam and Angel A. Rodriguez and Colombian national Jean Paul Ramirez Rico engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme soliciting millions of dollars in investments for a cryptocurrency mining and trading operation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah. The complaint, filed under...

