CBD Co. Fights Dismissal Of Claims From $6M Contract Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A CBD manufacturer has told a Connecticut federal court not to toss various claims it leveled against a pet store in a $6 million breach of contract suit, saying the store's motion to dismiss lacks merit and misinterprets a product supply contract between the parties. Sage Fulfillment LLC doubled down Friday on its claims of anticipatory repudiation and violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, as well as its right to recover lost profits, over allegations that Earth Animal Ventures Inc. reneged on a purchase agreement for CBD gel applicators and deprived the manufacturer of $4.8 million in revenue....

