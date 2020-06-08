Home Working Could Force Insurers To Re-Examine Pricing

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 5:20 PM BST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic will force insurers to reassess home insurance premiums, a price index company said Monday, as more policyholders stay at home either because they have been furloughed or are homeworking. Consumer Intelligence said there would likely be an increase in claim volumes but, at the same time, policyholders were more likely to spot problems like leaky pipes early, lessened the financial cost of claims. Those factors would likely weigh on the price of premiums, which have already risen by 0.5% in the past three months, the Bristol-based company said. "This potential change in claims activity and a possible reduction...

