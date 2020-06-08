UK Accounting Watchdog Drops Probe Into Tesco Employees

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 1:18 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said Monday that it has closed its investigation into accountants working at Tesco PLC after the supermarket giant overstated its profits by more than £250 million ($316 million) in 2014. The Financial Reporting Council said that it has dropped its probe into the accounting practices at Tesco after the retailer made a misleading announcement to the market in September 2014. That investigation was part of a wider inquiry into the bodies that prepared, approved and audited Tesco for the financial years 2012, 2013 and 2014, as well as the six months until August 2014. The retail chain's financial...

