Croatian Banks Resilient Ahead Of Euro Membership, EU Says

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 2:43 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has found that five major Croatian banks are resilient and hold strong capital as it prepares to integrate the country into the bloc's supervisory framework. Croatia, which has not adopted the euro, is eyeing membership of the eurozone, the group of 19 European Union states that share the currency. The ECB said on Friday that Croatia's largest lenders did not face capital shortfalls when it assessed their assets and performance in a stress test. The central probed the quality of the assets held by the banks before establishing cooperation with the central bank of Croatia, known as Hrvatska narodna...

