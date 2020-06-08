3 Firms Assist As Brookfield Injects $260M Into Superior Plus

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has agreed to inject $260 million into Superior Plus Corp., in an agreement that was guided by Torys, Kirkland and Goodmans and is meant to fortify Superior's financial position as it pursues acquisitions in the U.S. propane market, the companies said Monday. The agreement sees Brookfield making a $260 million equity investment through the acquisition of newly created perpetual exchangeable Series 1 preferred stock of an unnamed U.S. subsidiary of Superior, according to a statement. The agreement stands to strengthen Superior's balance sheet and gives it the ability to pursue acquisitions of companies involved in the U.S. propane...

