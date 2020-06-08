Munich RE Unit Expands In China With Stake In Insurer

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of German insurer Munich Re said Monday it has agreed to make a strategic investment in a Chinese property and casualty insurer as it moves to expand its business in China. Munich RE's ERGO Group will buy 24.9% of insurer Taishan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. The deal will be placed through the group's subsidiary, ERGO Versicherung AG. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. "In our global portfolio, China holds a central role," Markus Rieß, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of ERGO Group, said. "Taishan Insurance is a dynamic and ambitious insurance company...

