Fired MSU Recruiter Sues Jones Day Over Sex Assault Inquiry

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 12:08 AM EDT) -- A former Michigan State football recruiter sued Jones Day and former head football coach Mark Dantonio on Saturday, accusing them of scheming to shift the blame onto him regarding the university's handling a pair of sexual assault allegations against three football players and a former player in 2017. Curtis Blackwell II said in his complaint that Dantonio tapped Jones Day and one of its lawyers, Louis Gabel, to conduct an external investigation of the football program and the alleged sexual assault perpetrated by the football players. That investigation, which was later expanded to include another alleged sexual assault by a former...

