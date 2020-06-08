EU Approves Elanco's $7.6B Bayer Animal Biz Buy

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer on Monday approved Elanco Animal Health's planned $7.6 billion purchase of Bayer AG's animal health division after the Indiana-based company agreed to sell several products to ease competitive concerns. The European Commission said in a statement the deal will create the second-largest animal health company in the world and it raised concerns about an ear infection treatment for dogs and several treatments for parasites in pets and livestock. Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who's in charge of competition and digital policies, said that without Elanco agreeing to shed products in those markets, the transaction would have "significantly reduced the...

