Ex-Partner Wants Sanctions In Pierce Bainbridge Fraud Fight

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A former Pierce Bainbridge partner who says he was falsely accused of sexual assault has asked a New York state court to sanction the ailing law firm, claiming its leadership forced a low-level employee to lie in a sworn affidavit in order to send his case to arbitration. Donald Lewis, who has been locked in a sprawling and bitter legal battle with Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP for over a year, suffered a series of setbacks last month when several defendants were dismissed from his two lawsuits, and New York Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley sent his remaining claims...

