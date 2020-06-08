Gain Capital Unit Fined For Missed Fraud 'Warning Signs'

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered the U.K. division of exchange-based trading platform Gain Capital to pay nearly a half-million dollars over allegations the firm failed to spot a fraud scheme being run through a customer account and accepted foreign exchange retail customers without registering as a forex retail dealer. London-based Gain Capital UK Ltd. failed to detect the "fraudulent conduct" of an unregistered adviser that had solicited one of its retail forex customers to open a Gain UK account, missing "several warning signs," the CFTC said. The agency ordered the Gain unit to disgorge nearly $242,000 tied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS