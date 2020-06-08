InstarAGF Closes $1.2B Fund Amid Trump Infrastructure Push

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- InstarAGF Asset Management, which makes private capital investments in civil, utility and energy infrastructure businesses, said Monday that its latest fund had closed at $1.2 billion, just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order urging agencies to "speed infrastructure investments." Toronto-based InstarAGF said the money would be used to continue investing in middle-market companies across North America. The company said 80% of its existing investors from Canada, Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia contributed to its Essential Infrastructure Fund II, which surpassed its $1 billion goal. "We are delighted to close our second infrastructure fund with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS