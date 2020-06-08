Bankruptcy Court Can't Touch Pot Patent, Trustee Says

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office objected Friday to United Cannabis Corp.'s request that a Colorado bankruptcy judge OK the termination of some patent licensing agreements, saying to do so would involve the court in a business that violates the Controlled Substances Act. Colorado-based United Cannabis has been fighting to use the bankruptcy process since it filed its Chapter 11 petition in April. It argues that it is entitled to bankruptcy protection because it only handles federally legal industrial hemp and products made from it. But the U.S. Trustee's Office has objected to the petition, noting the company licenses a patent covering cannabinoid...

