Wash. Justices Nix 'Innovative' Legal Access Program

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court has decided to phase out the state's limited license legal technician role, which was created in 2012 to provide additional legal help to low-income residents in divorce, custody and other family law cases. In a two-page letter issued Friday, the court told the state bar and the LLLT Board that although the idea of LLLTs had been "innovative," the court had voted to "sunset" the program, citing the cost and the relatively few people who signed up to obtain an LLLT license. The court said that people who already hold an LLLT license as well as those...

