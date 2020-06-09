Feds Tell High Court To Reject Arthrex Appeal On IPR

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Arthrex's appeal seeking to bar inter partes review of patents that were applied for before the America Invents Act, saying that the use of the reviews does not "constitute a retroactive application of that law." In a brief filed on Monday, the government told the high court to deny a petition for writ of certiorari by Arthrex, in which it argued that the Federal Circuit improperly upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of an Arthrex suture patent challenged by Smith & Nephew in an inter partes review....

