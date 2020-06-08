Calif. Judge Up For Federal Bench In Eastern District

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The White House on Monday announced plans to nominate California state Judge James P. Arguelles, a former prosecutor and Gibson Dunn alum, to the federal bench in the Sacramento-based Eastern District. Monday's nomination comes as California's federal courts struggle with 17 vacancies. The state has not seen any new judges confirmed during the Trump administration, suggesting a breakdown between the White House and the state's Democratic senators, who effectively have veto power over district court picks. The Golden State's federal trial courts last received a new judge in 2015, prompting chief judges to issue unusual pleas for reinforcements. Judge Arguelles has...

