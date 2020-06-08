IRS Proposes OK'ing Deduction For Direct Primary Care Fees

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Payments for direct primary health care arrangements and health care sharing ministries would be considered deductible medical expenses under proposed regulations released Monday by the Internal Revenue Service. Direct primary care payments and health care sharing ministry membership expenses would qualify for the medical expense deduction, available for expenses above 7.5% of an individual's adjusted gross income under Internal Revenue Code Section 213, under the proposed rules. The rules would also allow the payments to be reimbursed by employers under a health reimbursement arrangement. The IRS said it developed the guidance in response to an executive order issued by President Donald...

