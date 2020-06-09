Pa. Panel Pushes Bill Requiring OK Of Carbon Tax Agreement

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania House committee voted Tuesday to require that the General Assembly has to approve the governor's executive order to enter the state into a regional greenhouse agreement that could result in carbon-tax levies on power plants. A Pennsylvania House committee approved a proposal giving the state legislature the power to approve Gov. Tom Wolf's executive order regarding greenhouse gasses. (AP) H.B. 2025, passed by the state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, was offered in response to an October executive order from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The order instructed the state Department of Environmental Protection to join in the Regional Greenhouse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS