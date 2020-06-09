House Dems Push Judiciary To Curb Ideological Memberships

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Key House Democrats are pushing the federal judiciary's ethics committee to finalize a controversial conclusion that judges should quit the ideologically identified Federalist Society and American Constitution Society, suggesting that a failure to do so would call into question the judiciary's ability to regulate itself. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and two subcommittee leaders sent a letter Monday to the judges on the Judicial Conference's Committee on Codes of Conduct, urging them to finalize their draft advisory opinion, which leaked in January and ignited debate. The Democrats pushed back on criticism of what they called a "modest, incremental" draft opinion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS