Japan's Lixil Sells Stake In Home Goods Unit For $525M

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Lixil Group Corp., the Japanese company behind brands including American Standard and Grohe, said Tuesday it plans to sell its stake in home goods unit Lixil Viva to retailer Arcland Sakamoto for 56.6 billion yen (about $525 million). The building materials manufacturer said it's selling the 53% stake to Arcland Sakamoto Co. Ltd. in exchange for cash so that it can focus more on its core business and improve efficiency. That stake translates to more than 23.3 million shares, which will go for 2,423 yen each — a 3.3% discount to Monday's closing price. Lixil Viva's share price closed at 2,587...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS