Linklaters, JP Morgan And More Invest $27M In Legal Tech Co.

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has joined J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barclays to invest a total of roughly $27 million in H4, a London-based financial and legal technology company that is updating how documents are created and data captured, H4 announced Tuesday. Founded in 2015, H4 is a digital platform for the creation and analysis of documents. It has been used by banks and law firms in the U.S. and Europe in transactions that have raised billions of dollars, according to a news release on the company's website. "The H4 team are solving the pain of using decades-old technology for the contracts that...

