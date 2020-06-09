Texas Judge Wants More Briefs In Pierce Bainbridge Debt Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Embattled law firm Pierce Bainbridge must submit more briefing to back its attempt to dismiss a $280,000 lawsuit from a creditor, a Houston state court judge said Tuesday after hearing the firm's argument it was never properly served because its offices were closed due to COVID-19. Harris County District Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier said during a short Zoom hearing that she wants to see case law that supports the parties' respective arguments on whether the service issue Pierce Bainbridge raised is foreclosed by a Texas judgment clause in a loan agreement between the law firm and merchant cash advance lender Creative Capital...

