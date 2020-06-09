Merck Can't Wipe Out Microspherix's PTAB Win

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday found that substantial evidence supported Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. failed to show three Microspherix LLC patents covering implantable medical devices were invalid. The nonprecedential opinion said it could find no error in the PTAB's determination that a skilled artisan would not have been motivated to combine two earlier patents because of toxicity concerns around the use of a particular compound with an open-ended implant device, and so the claims weren't shown to be obvious. Merck argued that the board erred in concluding that a skilled artisan would be...

