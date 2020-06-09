UK Clears Elanco's $135M Divestiture For Bayer Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator on Tuesday greenlighted the sale of Elanco Animal Health Inc.'s global rights for dog ear infection treatment Osurnia to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC for $135 million, just one day after the European Commission cleared Elanco's planned $7.6 billion purchase of Bayer AG's animal health division. The Competition and Markets Authority unveiled its probe into Osurnia's sale in late March, after Elanco agreed to sell the otitis externa treatment business as part of a divestiture effort meant to help Elanco secure approval for the Bayer deal from Europe's antitrust enforcer. At the time, the CMA said the merger notice provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS