Goldberg Segalla Founder To Step Down After Nearly 20 Years

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- After leading Goldberg Segalla LLP for nearly two decades, founding partner Richard Cohen says he is stepping down as managing partner for family reasons, with the firm naming a new chief operating officer to help facilitate the transition. In an email to the entire firm Monday, Cohen, the firm's managing partner since its inception in 2001, announced that he will be stepping back from the leadership role. He will be joining the firm's facilitation committee to help run the Buffalo, New York-based firm until it has elected a new managing partner in January 2021. In the meantime, Cohen's longtime colleague and...

