SEC Invites Comment On Nasdaq's China Listings Crackdown

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The SEC opened public comment Monday for two related Nasdaq proposals that would toughen standards on Chinese companies seeking to list in the United States. The exchange is proposing a set of rule changes that would raise compliance standards for companies in so-called "restrictive markets," or jurisdictions with national security laws, secrecy laws or blocking statutes that otherwise restrict access to information sought by regulators of U.S.-listed companies. Coming alongside a greater legislative push to delist Chinese issuers that don't comply with U.S. exchange transparency requirements, one of the proposals calls for companies in restrictive markets to have a senior manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS