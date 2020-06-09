ABA Focuses On 'Significant Harm' In Prospective Client Rule

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Lawyers should warn would-be clients about sharing too many details of their legal and personal problems to avoid hearing the kind of "significantly harmful" information that could present conflicts preventing future engagements, the American Bar Association said in an ethics opinion issued Tuesday. In an examination of Model Rule 1.18, the ABA's ethics and professional responsibility committee said attorneys should not be discouraged from having "thorough" talks with prospective clients before deciding to take on their cases. However, they should exercise caution when discussing a number of categories of information that, if shared during initial consultations, could prevent them from taking...

