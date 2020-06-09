Denver Pot Industry Faces Diversity Challenge, Report Says

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Despite being ahead of the curve in marijuana decriminalization and legalization, the city of Denver is struggling to create new employment and ownership opportunities within its local cannabis industry, according to a report released Monday. The report was commissioned by Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses in order to determine how the city could best build social equity into its cannabis policy. It noted that Colorado's recreational marijuana regime, which came online in 2014, was not designed with social equity provisions in place and that the state and its capital city have had to play catch-up with jurisdictions that legalized the drug...

