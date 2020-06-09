Jones Day Fails To Get Sex Bias Accusers Punished

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday denied Jones Day's bid to sanction six female attorneys for allegedly failing to vet their claims that the legal powerhouse underpays women, saying the lawyers couldn't have probed what they call the firm's "black box" compensation scheme because its inner workings are a mystery. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said he's "unconvinced" the attorneys violated federal standards by failing to investigate their claims before filing suit because they appear to have made a "reasonable inquiry" into their claims given the circumstances. Jones Day had asked that the court toss their pay bias claims as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS