Pot Shop 'Dank Of Oklahoma' Drops Name To End TM Fight

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Tulsa-area medical marijuana dispensary agreed Tuesday to drop the name Dank of Oklahoma to resolve a trademark infringement suit by Bank of Oklahoma, which claimed the moniker tarnished its good name and confused consumers.

The dispensary also agreed to stop using logos or any other marks that are confusingly similar to the 20 registered trademarks held by Bank of Oklahoma for its distinctive hexagonal logo, according to a consent judgment in Oklahoma federal court. The deal does not include any damages, according to the filing.

The bank said in its March 12 complaint that Dank of Oklahoma's logo and advertising were...

