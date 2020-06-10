Law Firm Leaders: Stinson's Mark Hinderks

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Mark Hinderks has served as managing partner of Stinson LLP since 2010. During that time the large, national law firm has undergone multiple combinations and has grown significantly. Mark Hinderks Stinson LLP managing partner Here, Hinderks discusses how the firm has changed over the last decade and where he envisions it going in the future as he prepares to hand over the leadership reigns to a new managing partner in 2021. What has been the firm's trajectory over the last decade and how has it evolved to meet the needs of a changing legal industry during that time? When I took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS