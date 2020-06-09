Former Sen. Trent Lott Ousted From Squire Patton Boggs

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has parted ways with former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, the well-known Republican lobbyist, saying it is "the right time" to change the leadership of the firm's public policy practice. Lott, whose ousting was announced late Monday, had been co-chair of the firm's public policy practice and focused his lobbying and consulting work on matters including defense and homeland security, tax, energy and transportation. As a politician, the Republican from Mississippi also spent time as Senate Republican whip and House Republican whip, according to his firm bio. Squire Patton CEO Mark Ruehlmann told Law360 in a statement...

