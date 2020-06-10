Fla. Pot Licensing Law Not Unconstitutional, Nursery Says

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery that has waged multiple court battles to receive a medical marijuana license has urged the state's Supreme Court to uphold the portion of the law giving preference to applicants that own a citrus processing facility. Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc., which is locked in ongoing litigation before the Eleventh Circuit over whether it was improperly denied a medical marijuana license, told the Florida Supreme Court in an amicus brief Friday that the so-called citrus preference in the 2017 law at issue does not violate the state constitution's prohibition on "special laws." In order for a state law to...

