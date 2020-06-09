NJ Ethics Head Aims To Sink Firm's Suit Over Name Rule

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top attorney ethics official called on a federal court Tuesday to toss a law firm's suit over a state rule requiring a firm's trade name to include the name of an attorney associated with the practice, saying that minimal requirement is meant to prevent clients from being tricked. Charles Centinaro, director of the state's Office of Attorney Ethics, said Utah-based LawHQ LLC was wrong in naming him as the sole defendant and in claiming the rule violates its First Amendment rights, arguing the requirement "plainly passes constitutional muster" under a 1985 U.S. Supreme Court opinion dealing with attorney advertising....

