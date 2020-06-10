Tutoring Co. Ordered To Stop Collecting Students' Login Info

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has blocked a tutoring company from collecting and storing the login credentials of Florida Atlantic University students following the school's claim in a trademark dispute that the company had been using students' accounts to send mass marketing emails without authorization. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman granted FAU's request for a preliminary injunction against defendants Neil Parsont and his business, Owl Tutoring, finding in a 27-page order Tuesday that the Boca Raton-based university had demonstrated a likelihood of succeeding on its claims that Parsont violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Florida Computer Abuse and Data...

