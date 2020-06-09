Baker Botts Atty Takes Helm Of USPTO Silicon Valley Office

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former Baker Botts LLP intellectual property partner has been sworn in as the new regional director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Silicon Valley office, the USPTO announced Tuesday. Wayne Stacy brings more than two decades of experience litigating high-stakes technology cases dealing with patents, trade secrets, software-based copyright and technology licensing, according to the USPTO. He's taking over for John Cabeca, who left San Jose, California, earlier this year to step into the diplomatic post of IP attaché for South Asia. Stacy had worked in Baker Botts' San Francisco office since 2016, according to the firm. Before that,...

