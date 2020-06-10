EU Banking Sector Pushes For Free Green Data Register

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 1:22 PM BST) -- Businesses will struggle to comply with new European Union rules set to govern what can be called "green" and "sustainable" because there is not enough data available on the environmental credentials of financial products, industry groups warned Wednesday. Brussels' flagship green investment classification system is due to become EU law in the next few months. The regulations will inform how investors treat a range of assets from green bonds to bank loans and investment products. All financial products that claim to be green or sustainable will have to disclose exactly what proportion of their investments are environmentally friendly. Funds without any claims...

