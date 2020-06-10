EU Official Says AML Regulator Needed To Fight 'Weaknesses'

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 8:01 PM BST) -- Europe needs a common supervisor to fight money laundering as part of plans to strengthen "structural weaknesses" in the European Union's ability to prevent criminal money flowing through its banking system, the bloc's head of financial crime unit said Wednesday. Raluca Pruna said there needs to be more harmonization of the EU's anti-money-laundering regulations to address gaps in enforcement caused by member states that have failed to implement the rules. "We have to have the effective implementation of current rules. We have a series of directives which have had still to be implemented by member states. The view of the commission...

