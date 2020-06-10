EU Warns Insurers Of Biz Model Risks From Tech Providers

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog on Wednesday warned the sector against relying on a small number of technology companies to provide third-party services as it monitored the risks to business models caused by digitizing the market. The European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority said that EU insurers would concentrate their risk if a large number of firms became dependent on a small number of dominant third-party technology companies. The EU authority is consulting on how insurers' business models are coping with digitization in the sector. EIOPA said that while the sector is evolving through technology, its reliance on third parties to provide digital...

