Danske Hit With Criminal Complaint Over Market Manipulation

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 5:20 PM BST) -- Danske Bank said Wednesday it has received a criminal complaint from Denmark's financial regulator citing a breach of market manipulation rules because the banking giant allowed customers to trade with themselves and artificially inflate trading figures. Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority has filed a complaint against the banking giant for violating the EU's market abuse rules. (iStock) The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has filed a complaint against Danske for violating the EU's Market Abuse Regulation through inadequate monitoring of the market and by allowing opposite trades, the bank said. The violations were found in so-called opposite trades, or wash trades, in which the customer...

