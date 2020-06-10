'Nefarious' Co. Wants Out of COVID-19 Test TM Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A company accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 testing kits has urged a Florida federal court to toss a trademark lawsuit against it, saying it has no contacts in the Sunshine State and that it had been misled into selling the kits. In a motion filed Tuesday, Wellness Matrix Group sought to dismiss a lawsuit brought by CoronaCide LLC, which claimed in April that the "nefarious" company was selling coronavirus testing kits that are not approved for at-home use and were never sold to it. WM Group said because the company was based in California, jurisdiction in Florida is not proper, as...

